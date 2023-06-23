Rings and dings

The oceans of Enceladus may contain the building blocks of life. Analysis of data from NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which studied the Saturn system from 2004 to 2017, has found signs of organic compounds in icy particles ejected from the moon Enceladus into the planet’s E ring. The compounds detected include phosphorus, one of the ingredients for amino acids that has never been found in extraterrestrial oceans until now. Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye spoke with CNN about what this discovery means for the search for life. Pictured: Enceladus within the E ring. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute.

China’s lunar exploration project is moving along with new international partners. Russia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization have all signed agreements to participate in the International Lunar Research Station, a project that aims to build a permanent lunar base in the 2030s with a series of stepping stone missions before the end of this decade.

NASA has selected five experiments for the 2024 total solar eclipse. The eclipse, which will be visible from sites across North America on April 8, 2024, will be a great opportunity for millions of people to marvel at a celestial phenomenon — and for scientists to study the Sun. NASA has announced funding for five projects led by researchers at different academic institutions, that will study the Sun and its influence on Earth with a variety of instruments — including ham radios and cameras aboard high-altitude research planes — and with the help of volunteers.