Marrying the arts and science in space

RP: It sounds like to me you’ve got a ton of passion for science, space, all that good stuff. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to your résumé. You're also a jazz singer, right?

AB: Yeah.

RP: When did you start singing professionally?

AB: Two years ago. I went to a ton of different schools growing up, including CAPA in Pittsburgh. It’s a creative and performing arts high school that you audition for, and I auditioned as a vocal major. I went there my freshman year and got a lot of vocal training there from classically and operatically trained singers. But then I moved again and I ended up in a different school. But it just was always with me from then on.

RP: What interests you in us, The Planetary Society?

AB: I like the outreach aspect. It feels very grassroots to me. And you all really care about the mission statement. That’s not always the case. I like that you focus on education for everybody and this idea that anybody can be a scientist. And that's been my feeling going through this too. I think for kids that grow up in the inner city that go through what we go through, it's really easy to think that you're not anything. And I don't think that's true. It’s about being able to let more people know and feel inspired that you can do something great too.

RP: Our motto is “Space is for everybody.”

AB: Right. I love that. I feel that in my soul.

RP: What skills are you hoping to hone this summer with us during your fellowship?

AB: Well, I'd love to become a better journalist, definitely. I also think I can learn a lot about leading with kindness from this team. I've just noticed that in the way that you all interact with each other. You all really care about each other. I think that that's something I would definitely love to carry with me through my career.

RP: I'm going to paraphrase a question here from our CEO Bill Nye. It’s something that he asked me when I first started at the Society and I want to ask it to you now. When you think of space, what's the first word that comes to mind and why?

AB: Vast, because it is. It’s really big. We’re all here and so the Earth feels really big when you’re a human. But then the Earth is practically nothing on the scale of the Universe. So yeah, it’s just really, overwhelmingly big.

RP: How does that vastness make you feel?

AB: Hopeful, for whatever reason. Yeah.

RP: It's funny. That was my answer to the question.

AB: Really?

RP: Yeah, very interesting. So obviously, this summer we'll do a ton of journalism together. We'll get you all caught up there. But I want you to envision yourself in 10 or 20 years from now, or maybe when you win your first Pulitzer — what impact do you want to leave on this industry?

AB: That more people could imagine themselves being part of it. I think some people feel discouraged from getting involved in space if they aren’t scientists. But writing and the arts are part of our humanity. And that's why I think the arts and space really go hand in hand.