The Downlink • Feb 21, 2025
Proving resilience
Space Snapshot
Two lunar missions have reached the Moon. Firefly Aerospace released this image on Feb. 14, showing its Blue Ghost 1 spacecraft in orbit around the Moon. The mission, funded through NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, is scheduled to land on March 2. The Japanese company ispace’s Resilience lunar lander also performed a close flyby of the Moon this week, with a targeted landing in May. Image credit: Firefly Aerospace.
Fact Worth Sharing
Landing on the Moon is difficult. The first 14 attempts — all in 1960 — were unsuccessful. That's why resilience isn’t just the name of a lunar landing mission; it’s a characteristic of space explorers that allows us to keep trying until we succeed.
Mission Briefings
NASA narrowly avoided huge layoffs this week. On Feb. 18, the agency was expected to lay off 1,000 or more probationary employees — those in their first year in a role, whether new to the agency or recently promoted. The Planetary Society issued a statement strongly opposing these sweeping layoffs, and over 4,000 advocates from all 50 states wrote to Congress and the White House echoing the message. In a last-minute decision, the Trump Administration decided not to terminate NASA's probationary employees. Image credit: NASA.
Korea has built and tested a solar sail. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) announced this week that it has successfully tested an in-lab deployment of a solar sail 10 meters (nearly 33 feet) across. This project builds on NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) and The Planetary Society’s LightSail missions.
JWST is witnessing planetary formation. Researchers at the University of Victoria in Canada are using the space telescope to observe PDS 70. This young star is surrounded by a disk of gas and dust where two planets are beginning to grow, providing a rare glimpse of planets in the process of formation.
For the first time, an astronaut with a physical disability has been cleared for ISS missions. European astronaut John McFall was recently medically approved for long-duration missions aboard the International Space Station. McFall wears a prosthetic leg, having lost the limb in a motorcycle accident as a teen.
From The Planetary Society
Hayley Arceneaux has lived a brave life. The private astronaut joins this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss her memoir “Wild Ride” and her newly released kids' book “Astronaut Hayley's Brave Adventure,” sharing the story of how her experiences with childhood cancer led to her space adventure (pictured) aboard SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission. Image credit: Inspiration4/Hayley Arceneaux.
The Planetary Society is effective because of our community. As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we’re taking stock of just how impactful that community is. We have over 50,000 members around the world, and an online audience of around 30 million people. Our leadership has included historical heroes, scientific leaders, and cultural icons. It is because of all of these people who support and empower us that we are able to be effective in our fight for space exploration. Learn more about how our grassroots movement is changing the future of space.
The Space Advocate newsletter is back. After a hiatus, Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier is back with his monthly newsletter on space exploration and science policy. The February issue unpacks what’s happening in Washington, D.C., right now and how it could affect NASA. Subscribe to receive this monthly newsletter in your email inbox.
In the news
"Apophis won’t hit us — at least, we’re pretty certain it won’t. But it does offer us a historic opportunity to closely observe it and improve our ability to defend against future asteroid threats. Unfortunately, our government is blowing the chance." — Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye and former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, written jointly in The Hill criticizing Congress for failing to fully fund a mission to observe Apophis during its 2029 flyby.
What's Up
On Feb. 24, yellowish Saturn will be near bright Mercury very low to the western horizon just after sunset. You’ll easily see Jupiter and Mars higher in the sky, and even Uranus with binoculars (or a really dark site and good eyesight), and maybe Neptune with a telescope. Learn more about what to look for in February’s night skies.
Help save space missions. Join today!
If you are not already a member, we need your help. NASA is at a crossroads, and your support is needed today! Funding for space science and exploration is not guaranteed. It requires the voice of passionate advocates like you.
NASA is facing major budget cuts for the first time in a decade, and thousands of skilled scientists, engineers, and technicians have already been laid off at NASA centers across the US. NASA funding must grow, not shrink, if the agency is to succeed in returning to the Moon, exploring the Solar System, and seeking out life beyond Earth.
We must prevent future budget cuts. When you become a member of The Planetary Society, you join the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy nonprofit. Will you join us and enable the future of space exploration?
Wow of the Week
Planetary Society member Pierre Vuaillet made this watercolor painting, titled “STS-72 Returning Home,” which depicts the Space Shuttle Endeavour. “Through this piece, and in this particular time,” said Pierre, “I wished to highlight the resilience of the human spirit and the way space exploration reminds us of our ability to overcome adversity and strive for what may seem to be impossible.” You can see more of Pierre’s work on his Instagram. Image credit: Pierre Vuaillet.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink.