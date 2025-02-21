Proving resilience

NASA narrowly avoided huge layoffs this week. On Feb. 18, the agency was expected to lay off 1,000 or more probationary employees — those in their first year in a role, whether new to the agency or recently promoted. The Planetary Society issued a statement strongly opposing these sweeping layoffs, and over 4,000 advocates from all 50 states wrote to Congress and the White House echoing the message. In a last-minute decision, the Trump Administration decided not to terminate NASA's probationary employees. Image credit: NASA.

Korea has built and tested a solar sail. The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) announced this week that it has successfully tested an in-lab deployment of a solar sail 10 meters (nearly 33 feet) across. This project builds on NASA’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) and The Planetary Society’s LightSail missions.

JWST is witnessing planetary formation. Researchers at the University of Victoria in Canada are using the space telescope to observe PDS 70. This young star is surrounded by a disk of gas and dust where two planets are beginning to grow, providing a rare glimpse of planets in the process of formation.

For the first time, an astronaut with a physical disability has been cleared for ISS missions. European astronaut John McFall was recently medically approved for long-duration missions aboard the International Space Station. McFall wears a prosthetic leg, having lost the limb in a motorcycle accident as a teen.