On the launchpad

NASA is making sweeping changes to its Moon and Mars exploration plans. This week, the agency announced a series of dramatic changes, including landing humans on the Moon every six months after Artemis V and building a lunar base instead of the orbiting Gateway station. NASA also announced a new mission, called the Space Reactor‑1 Freedom, that would use advanced nuclear electric propulsion to send a fleet of Ingenuity‑class helicopters to Mars. Learn more about the rest of the changes and read The Planetary Society’s statement on the announcement. Pictured: A representation of NASA’s plans for the Artemis program and beyond. Image credit: NASA.

ESA has restored contact with Proba-3. The Coronagraph spacecraft, which had been out of contact for a month, works in tandem with another spacecraft to create artificial solar eclipses to study the Sun’s corona. This week, the mission team announced that they had re-established the lost connection.

Artemis II could launch as soon as April 1. The mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. This upcoming launch window stretches from April 1-6.