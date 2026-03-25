The Planetary Society on NASA's "Ignition" Announcements

The Planetary Society welcomes the changes to NASA's human spaceflight programs announced yesterday. Focusing lunar exploration architecture on surface operations, increasing the cadence of missions, and setting timelines measured in years instead of decades will bring much-needed coherence and accountability to the effort.

We are particularly pleased to hear of the positive progress on breakthrough science missions like the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, Dragonfly, NEO Surveyor, and DAVINCI — missions that represent the best of what NASA does. To maintain U.S. leadership in scientific discovery, we encourage NASA to embrace the existing Decadal Survey consensus roadmaps in developing a balanced approach to missions to the Moon, Mars, and elsewhere in the Solar System.

We are eager to learn more details about these very ambitious plans, including how they can enable breakthrough scientific discoveries, revitalize the space workforce, and train future science and engineering leaders. Science should be at the heart of everything NASA does in deep space.

Congress has repeatedly signaled its strong support for space science. The body firmly rejected a 47% cut to NASA science in FY 2026 with an overwhelming bipartisan majority. And in March of 2026, a record-setting bipartisan group of 103 House members called for a $9 billion budget for NASA's Science Mission Directorate as an opening action in the FY 2027 process.

With the FY 2027 President's Budget Request anticipated as soon as next week, we expect to see the Office of Management and Budget better aligned with the clear direction set forth by Administrator Isaacman, the White House, Congress, and the public to pursue humanity's future at the Moon and our scientific exploration of the Cosmos beyond.

We look forward to working with NASA leadership, congressional appropriators, and partners globally to ensure science and exploration reinforce each other.