More than 100 members of Congress call for renewed investment in NASA science
For Immediate Release
March 18, 2026
Contact
Danielle Gunn
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-626-793-5100
Washington, D.C. (March 18, 2026) — 103 members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter calling for $9 billion for NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) in the fiscal year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.
The letter, led by Congressional Planetary Science Caucus Co-Chairs Don Bacon (R-NE) and Judy Chu (D-CA), is another sign of the breadth of congressional support for NASA's science activities ahead of the impending release of the administration's fiscal year 2027 budget request.
"From the Apollo missions that first took us to the Moon to today's Artemis program that will return us there and push even farther, America's pioneering spirit has long defined our leadership in both manned and unmanned space exploration," said Caucus Co-Chair Don Bacon. "To sustain that leadership, I'm pleased to join 103 of my House colleagues in requesting $9 billion for NASA Science in the Fiscal Year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. This investment will ensure NASA's groundbreaking missions continue, support the highly skilled workforce that makes them possible, and keep the United States at the forefront of scientific discovery and space exploration."
"Space exploration is vital to understanding the universe around us," said Caucus Co-Chair Judy Chu. "Investment in NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) programs drives scientific discovery, strengthens our country's world-class workforce — including in my district in Southern California — and secures American leadership in space for generations to come. I'm thrilled to lead my colleagues in requesting $9 billion in funding for NASA's SMD in Fiscal Year 2027."
The requested $9 billion would restore the buying power of NASA's Science Mission Directorate to approximately its 2020 level, enabling a rapid pursuit of breakthrough scientific exploration projects identified by the National Academies and the nation's scientific and innovation workforce.
Jennifer Vaughn, CEO of The Planetary Society, added:
"Congress proved with the FY 2026 budget that bipartisan support for space science is alive and well. This letter, signed by 103 Members of Congress and led by Congresswoman Chu and Congressman Bacon, shows that bipartisan congressional support is only growing stronger.
The Planetary Society thanks the Planetary Science Caucus Co-Chairs and their colleagues for reaffirming that the scientific exploration of space remains a defining American priority. This is a significant early signal in the FY 2027 budget process, and we remain committed to supporting Congress in its efforts to deliver the funding NASA needs to advance its pioneering program of Earth and space sciences."
Press Resources
Jack Kiraly, Director of Government Relations for The Planetary Society, is available for interviews. Please contact Danielle Gunn at [email protected] to arrange an interview.
About The Planetary Society
With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Jennifer Vaughn, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.
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