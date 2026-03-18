Washington, D.C. (March 18, 2026) — 103 members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter calling for $9 billion for NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) in the fiscal year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

The letter, led by Congressional Planetary Science Caucus Co-Chairs Don Bacon (R-NE) and Judy Chu (D-CA), is another sign of the breadth of congressional support for NASA's science activities ahead of the impending release of the administration's fiscal year 2027 budget request.

"From the Apollo missions that first took us to the Moon to today's Artemis program that will return us there and push even farther, America's pioneering spirit has long defined our leadership in both manned and unmanned space exploration," said Caucus Co-Chair Don Bacon. "To sustain that leadership, I'm pleased to join 103 of my House colleagues in requesting $9 billion for NASA Science in the Fiscal Year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. This investment will ensure NASA's groundbreaking missions continue, support the highly skilled workforce that makes them possible, and keep the United States at the forefront of scientific discovery and space exploration."

"Space exploration is vital to understanding the universe around us," said Caucus Co-Chair Judy Chu. "Investment in NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) programs drives scientific discovery, strengthens our country's world-class workforce — including in my district in Southern California — and secures American leadership in space for generations to come. I'm thrilled to lead my colleagues in requesting $9 billion in funding for NASA's SMD in Fiscal Year 2027."

The requested $9 billion would restore the buying power of NASA's Science Mission Directorate to approximately its 2020 level, enabling a rapid pursuit of breakthrough scientific exploration projects identified by the National Academies and the nation's scientific and innovation workforce.

Jennifer Vaughn, CEO of The Planetary Society, added: