Launching and descending

NASA’s Artemis I mission is on its way to the Moon. The long-awaited launch of the Space Launch System rocket finally happened early Wednesday morning local time, taking the uncrewed Orion capsule on a 42-day journey around the Moon and back. After many delays and cost overruns, NASA’s program to return humans to the Moon is finally underway. Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls.

Canada is sending its first rover to the Moon. This week the Government of Canada announced $43 million CAD (about $32 million USD) in funding for a lunar rover that will search for water ice in the soil of the south polar region of the Moon, launching as early as 2026. The mission, undertaken in collaboration with NASA, will help prepare for future human exploration of the region.

European Space Agency leaders are stressing the need for greater autonomy. At a space industry conference in Germany this week, ESA leaders discussed the importance of ensuring European autonomy in space, for example ensuring its own launch capability and investing in broadband internet constellations.

New research suggests planets and stars may form at the same time. A team of astronomers led by Cambridge University studied 200 white dwarfs, dead cores of former Sun-like stars that sometimes contain elements left over from asteroids or other rocky bodies that fall into them. By analyzing these elements, the researchers found evidence that the asteroids had formed during the early stages of their planetary systems. This contributes to a longstanding question about when planets form relative to the formation of their star.