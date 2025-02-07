Kiss kiss kaboom!

The Moon’s “Grand Canyons” may have formed within minutes. Near the lunar farside’s Schrödinger impact basin (pictured) are two enormous canyons, Vallis Schrödinger and Vallis Planck, which are as deep as Earth’s Grand Canyon. New research suggests that the asteroid or comet impact that created the basin likely formed both canyons in less than ten minutes. Image credit: NASA/Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Grooves on Uranus’ moon Ariel could tell us about its interior. Ariel is home to its own massive canyons, which are traversed by grooves containing deposits of carbon dioxide ice and other carbon-bearing molecules. A new study suggests that these grooves might be spreading centers that bring material from the moon’s interior to the surface. If so, studying these regions may yield insights into Ariel’s interior.

NASA science groups have paused work due to executive orders from U.S. President Trump. Several NASA analysis and assessment groups that provide input to the agency’s astrophysics and planetary science divisions have been ordered to pause their operations until NASA headquarters can determine whether the groups’ activities comply with the Trump Administration’s new executive orders.

NASA continues to seek a partner for its VIPER Moon mission. The agency had to eliminate the budget for its VIPER (Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover) mission despite the rover being fully built and tested, but it is not giving up hope on the mission altogether. NASA is seeking proposals from the private sector for a partner that would land and operate the rover, which is designed to search for ice on the lunar surface and collect science data.

ESA’s galaxy-mapping Gaia space telescope has discovered an exoplanet. The telescope detected wobbles in the motion of a star 244 light-years away, suggesting that it is orbited by a “Super-Jupiter” exoplanet. This is the first exoplanet to have been discovered by Gaia data alone.