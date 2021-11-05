It’s all about you

You can help Martian rovers without ever stepping off Earth. As part of a project called AI4Mars, NASA is asking citizen scientists to train an algorithm that will help identify areas of interest on the Red Planet. Participants will label features on images taken by Perseverance, which sends hundreds of pictures to Earth every day. Pictured: An image used by the AI4Mars project. Users outline and identify different rock and landscape features to help train an artificial intelligence algorithm that will help improve the capabilities of Mars rovers. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Hubble could remain in safe mode for another week. NASA said its engineers are troubleshooting the space telescope, which has been out of commission since October 25. Hubble had been showing error codes related to a loss of synchronization messages, which allow its instruments to function properly. This marks the third time this year that Hubble — which launched in 1990 — has faced a serious operational issue.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is one step closer to the launch pad. NASA recently confirmed that the spacecraft was in good health after being taken out of its container and fueled. DART’s team will spend the next few weeks making final preparations before it’s enclosed in a payload fairing and attached to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. DART’s launch window opens on November 24.