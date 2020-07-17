Imaging and imagination in space

NASA’s Deep Space Network has dishes in the U.S., Spain, and Australia, so that as the Earth rotates, at least one station is able to talk to any spacecraft in any direction. The Australian facility is getting some much-needed upgrades (pictured) so it can better communicate with Voyager 2, which is 18 billion kilometers (11 billion miles) away. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

The United Arab Emirates’ Hope spacecraft missed its first 2 Mars launch attempts this week due to bad weather at the launch site in Japan. Visit planetary.org/mars2020 to see up-to-date launch times for all 3 Mars missions scheduled to launch this month. Hope is the Arab world’s first mission to another planet and will study Mars’ climate in an attempt to understand what ancient Mars was like.

A new paper using data from China’s Yutu-2 rover says that a dark-green “gel-like” substance found on the Moon’s far side is, as suspected, probably just glassy rock. The result is still intriguing because Apollo astronauts found a similar substance on the near side, likely formed after an impact or volcanic eruption. Learn more about Yutu-2 and the Chang’e-4 mission here.

NASA has updated its planetary protection regulations that outline how well space missions must protect against the human contamination of Mars and the Moon, as well as the contamination of Earth by possible Mars microbes. The new policies are less restrictive and remove provisions NASA said would have “constructively prohibited the human exploration of Mars.” Learn why we explore the Moon and Mars.

NASA astronauts have just one spacewalk left on 21 July to finish a three-and-a-half-year upgrade of the International Space Station’s power system. Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken completed the next-to-last spacewalk on Thursday and will perform the last on 21 July. The latter will be Cassidy and Behnken’s tenth spacewalk, which places them in a tie with Michael Lopez-Alegria and Peggy Whitson for the most spacewalks by Americans.