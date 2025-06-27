I spy with new eyes

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may have discovered its first exoplanet. Using the flagship observatory, astronomers have found what looks like a Saturn-sized planet lurking in a disk of dust around the young star TWA 7. With JWST’s coronagraph, the researchers were able to block out light from the star and search for planets. JWST has used this method to study already-known worlds before, but it had never discovered a planet this way before. Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, A.M. Lagrange, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb)

The Axiom-4 mission launched at last. The private space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) includes one of the astronauts selected for India’s human spaceflight program, as well as the first Polish and Hungarian astronauts to reach space in more than 40 years. Axiom-4 was delayed for nearly a month, in part because of an air leak on the ISS.

ispace has figured out why its lunar lander crashed. The Japanese company says that its Resilience spacecraft, which did not survive its hard landing on the Moon earlier this month, had an issue with the laser rangefinder that measured its altitude on the fly. Though they are still narrowing down why the rangefinder failed, ispace expects to fix the problem in time for its next two lunar missions in 2027.

A private company will soon be selling pictures of the Moon. Firefly Aerospace announced that its Blue Ghost 2 mission will include an orbiter, called Elytra, that will sell images of the lunar surface with about twice the resolution of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The spacecraft will launch next year. With LRO now over 15 years old, scientists have been advocating for new orbiters to support lunar science.