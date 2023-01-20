I spy with my technologically enhanced eye

A new radar system has captured the most detailed images of the Moon ever taken from Earth. The above image, showing Tycho Crater in the lunar southern hemisphere, is one of the high-resolution images taken by a prototype radar system at the National Science Foundation's Green Bank Telescope. This system will also be used to spot far-away asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth. Image credit: NRAO/GBO/Raytheon/NSF/AUI.

The International Space Station is preparing to get a new solar array. The station’s current solar panels were designed for a service life of 15 years, but have been providing electrical power to the station for more than 20 years. Two astronauts will perform a spacewalk on Friday to install mounting platforms to begin the process of replacing the aging solar array.

India’s Venus mission, Shukrayaan, might be delayed. The Indian Space Research Organisation announced this week that their Venus orbiter mission, which was scheduled to launch in 2024, has not yet received official approval from the Indian government, potentially delaying its launch until 2031.

SpaceX says it’s getting closer to its first orbital launch of Starship. The company says it's preparing for a final series of tests of its fully reusable, super heavy-lift launch vehicle before a first orbital launch attempt in the "coming weeks." The company and its leadership, however, have a history of making inaccurate forecasts of Starship’s readiness to launch, and SpaceX still does not have a launch license for the vehicle from the Federal Aviation Administration.