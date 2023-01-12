Here are some of our favorite LightSail 2 pictures

The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 mission came to an end in November 2022, successfully completing a three-and-a-half year journey to demonstrate solar sailing for small spacecraft.

LightSail 2’s dual fish-eye cameras took numerous images to help the mission team monitor the condition of the spacecraft's shiny Mylar sails. The images also showcased the beauty of solar sailing for the public, capturing unique vistas from high above our planet.

Here are some of our favorite images from the mission, starting with a horizon-to-horizon picture of Earth prior to sail deployment, and ending with the final picture LightSail 2 sent home. Want to see more? Our image library contains many more full-size images received on Earth during the crowdfunded mission.