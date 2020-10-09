How to stop microbes from hitching a ride to space

NASA has for the first time used artificial intelligence to find a new crater on Mars. The crater appeared sometime between March 2010 and May 2012, according to its sudden appearance in images (pictured) captured by the agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has completed all environmental tests to ensure it can survive its ride to space next year. The observatory will now undergo one last mirror and sunshade deployment before shipping to South America for launch.

China released an interplanetary selfie of the Tianwen-1 spacecraft, captured by a small camera-equipped probe it jettisoned. Tianwen-1 will arrive at Mars in February along with NASA’s Perseverance Rover and the UAE’s Hope orbiter.

The European Space Agency’s next Mars mission has a launch date of 20 September 2022. The mission, which missed its original 2020 launch window, must now wait for the next window when Mars and Earth are optimally aligned.

Astronauts used the robotic arm on the International Space Station to capture a Cygnus spacecraft carrying 4 tons of supplies. The ship is named after Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian descent to fly in space, who died in 2003 aboard Space Shuttle Columbia.