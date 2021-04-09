Happy Flightiversary to the Space Shuttle and Yuri Gagarin

A three-person crew was scheduled to launch to the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as The Downlink published. Later this month, the new Soyuz crew will be joined by four additional crew members after a SpaceX Dragon blasts off from Florida on 22 April. That mission will for the first time rely on a previously flown SpaceX rocket booster. Pictured above: the new Dragon crew writes their initials in soot on the side of their used rocket. Image credit: SpaceX

Europa Clipper passed its Critical Design Review. The NASA mission to Jupiter’s icy moon can now proceed with spacecraft assembly and testing. Europa Clipper could launch as early as 2024. It will try to determine whether the moon’s subsurface water ocean could support life.