The Space Shuttle Turns 40

In 1977, when I was 13, my school class (to the grumblings of parents up before down for the drive!) was invited to Edwards AFB to experience Enterprise's landing on one of the free-flight tests. It was beyond amazing--to a kid who was already a Trekkie, seeing a real spaceship called Enterprise, and already a space-stuff fan--to see that giant glider get bigger and bigger and land smoothly and come to its stop. The "program" meant a lot as the Shuttles went into service, but that (and many years later, after her flight, meeting and talking with a wonderful Shuttle astronaut, JAXA's Naoko Yamazaki) are the best memories. Also: it's *possible*, but we'll never know although we've discussed it, that the great and powerful Mat Kaplan attended the same free-flight landing! There were four other ALTs like it, so unless one of you has a DeLorean with a flux capacitor...I'll just believe that we were at the same event all those years ago.