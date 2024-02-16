Far from predictable

China is looking to test spacecraft to support human exploration of the Moon. The Tiandu-1 and Tiandu-2 satellites are due to launch early this year to test navigation and communications technologies that could someday help astronauts operate on the lunar surface, including on the far side of the Moon where direct communication with Earth isn’t possible. Pictured: The far side of the moon and distant Earth, imaged by China’s Chang’e-5 T1 mission service module. Image credit: Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Greece has signed the Artemis Accords. This makes Greece the 35th country to sign the accords, which are designed to establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations.

NASA’s solar sail development is moving forward. The agency cleared a key technology milestone in January with the successful ground test deployment of a 400-square-meter solar sail quadrant that it has been developing. NASA now considers this particular solar sail technology ready for proposals to be flown on science missions.