Dive into these ocean worlds

A successful Day of Action

This past Tuesday, March 8th, Planetary Society advocates around the world worked together to advance a unified advocacy message, calling for greater investments in space science, exploration, and planetary defense. In the United States, 115 Planetary Society members had a total of 161 virtual meetings with their representatives in Congress to directly ask for support for key NASA programs. A further 680 advocates sent emails to Congress and the White House echoing these same key asks. And all across our planet, advocates contacted their governments to urge them to join global efforts to defend Earth from asteroid impacts.

The Day of Action is our largest annual advocacy event, and we’re thrilled to have had such strong participation from our members and supporters. When this many people all voice the same message, it’s impossible to ignore it. Together, we’re making a real impact on the future of space science, planetary exploration and asteroid defense.

If you took part in the Day of Action and want to tell us about your experience, write to [email protected]. And if you want to support advocacy work like this, you can make a gift to our space policy and advocacy program fundraiser, which just launched.

Pictured: Advocates in action. Image credits: From left to right: (Top row) Jennie King, Robert B. Powers, Jessalyn Gerbholz; (Middle Row) Marco and Corrie Thompson, Heidi Jacobs and Janet Goehner-Jacobs, Jarrod Bieber; (Bottom row) Cory Schmidt, Sharife Gacel and Anubis, Joseph Ladd.

