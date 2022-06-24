Defend your planet

These planetary defenders are saving the world one observation at a time. Our Shoemaker NEO grant program supports advanced amateur astronomers in their work to find, track, and characterize near-Earth objects (NEOs). Thanks to our members and supporters, over the 25-year history of the program, we have awarded approximately $515,000 to 70 winners in 21 countries on six continents. Catch up on what the latest winners have been working on, and make your own contribution to help defend Earth today. Pictured: Members of the Shoemaker-grant-winning team Gruppo Astrofili Montelupo in Italy. Image credit: Gruppo Astrofili Montelupo.

Help get a critical asteroid-hunting mission off the ground. NASA’s NEO Surveyor space telescope would orbit between Earth and the Sun looking for near-Earth asteroids big enough to destroy a city. NASA’s latest budget would cut $130 million from the mission, a reduction that would seriously delay and disrupt this essential planetary defense mission. If you live in the United States, we urge you to contact Congress using this form to advocate in support of a mission that could really make a difference in the effort to defend Earth. If you live elsewhere, you can help by donating to our planetary defense program.

Asteroids aren’t all doom and gloom. They’re also fascinating miniature worlds unto themselves, and studying them can teach us a lot about the Solar System and our place in it. That’s why Asteroid Day is a celebration of both the study of asteroids and the efforts to defend Earth from their impacts. The Planetary Society is proud to be a partner for this exciting, international series of in-person and virtual events, taking place on June 30.