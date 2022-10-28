Creepy Cosmos! Scary space! Petrifying planets!

Behold the bizarre two-tailed asteroid! The Hubble Space Telescope discovered that asteroid Dimorphos has developed a second, unexpected debris tail (the upper tail in this image) in the aftermath of the DART spacecraft’s impact. In the coming months, scientists will be taking a closer look at the data from Hubble to determine how the second tail developed. Image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Jian-Yang Li (PSI); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale.

Beware the killer solar flares! Private space company Blue Sky Space has announced it will launch a mission in 2024 to study how solar flares can negatively affect the habitability of exoplanets in the flaring star’s orbit. The U.K.-based company collaborated with research institutions throughout Europe to design the mission, and researchers will be able to buy observing time on the spacecraft once it’s operational.

Shield your eyes from the hellishly hot exoplanet! A new study using data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope has found that GJ 1252 b, a rocky exoplanet slightly larger than Earth, is so hot that gold, silver, and copper would all melt on its surface. With such extreme temperatures, GJ 1252 b likely has no atmosphere at all. This study marks the first time scientists have been able to deduce the details of such a small exoplanet’s atmosphere.