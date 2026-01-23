Comebacks, curveballs, and countdowns

Two troubled space missions have returned safely to Earth. China’s Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, which was damaged by space debris, successfully returned from the Tiangong space station after astronauts repaired its viewport window (the capsule was not deemed safe enough to carry anyone on the trip back). At the same time, NASA’s Crew-11 mission touched down after the first-ever medical evacuation from the International Space Station. All four astronauts appeared healthy as they exited the spacecraft. Image credit: NASA / Robert Markowitz

China released detailed plans for twin missions to the outer Solar System. The probes would travel to opposite ends of our cosmic neighborhood, studying how the heliosphere — a bubble carved out by plasma from the Sun — shields us from interstellar radiation. The missions would launch in 2032 and 2033 and, potentially, each would fly by an outer planet on its way. Though the project is not yet formally approved, the new publications suggest it may soon be.

ESA’s Ariel has been delayed, but Comet Interceptor got a flight upgrade. The two missions were slated to launch together in 2029, with Ariel studying exoplanet atmospheres and Comet Interceptor aiming to be the first-ever spacecraft to visit a long-period comet. Ariel now does not appear ready to go until at least 2031, so Comet Interceptor is getting a new ride that may launch as early as 2028. The mission will also carry more propellant, increasing its odds of finding a suitable comet to explore.