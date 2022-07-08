Breaking new ground

Perseverance has reached a different kind of ground and scientists are excited about it. The NASA rover just reached a patch of sedimentary rock, which forms when layers of mud, silt, and sand gradually compress into a solid form. This is one of the most likely places to find evidence of microscopic fossils, if there ever was life on Mars. Perseverance will analyze one or more rocks in the area, perhaps caching some in sample tubes for a future mission to return to Earth. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

The first science images from JWST are coming and they’re going to be amazing. Scientists who’ve already had sneak peeks at the images say they brought tears to their eyes. The images, which will be shared with the public on July 12, will include the deepest-field image of the universe ever taken. NASA will also share data collected by the powerful new space telescope, including the spectrum of an atmosphere around an exoplanet.

With space exploration technology, sometimes off-the-shelf works just fine. Smallsat manufacturer NanoAvionics recently shared images taken by a GoPro camera that it used on a recent test of one of its satellites. It wasn’t as simple as that, though. The company had to build custom housing for the electronics, make a custom “selfie stick” to attach the GoPro, and develop camera control electronics and special software to communicate with the satellite systems.