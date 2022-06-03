Mars Pathfinder, the start of modern Mars exploration

What was NASA’s Mars Pathfinder mission?

On July 4, 1997, NASA landed a spacecraft on Mars, Pathfinder, for the first time in about two decades, following the successful Viking 1 and 2 missions. It was a big step for the space agency and for Mars exploration in general.

While the flagship Viking missions cost a whopping $7 billion (inflation-adjusted for 2020), Pathfinder was relatively low-cost at $485 million. And yet Pathfinder carried cutting-edge technologies, successfully demonstrating a novel method of landing on Mars with protective airbags and bringing the first-ever wheeled rover — named Sojourner in a Planetary Society-run contest — to explore the red planet.

The roughly meter-tall, pyramid-shaped Pathfinder lander with its petal-shaped solar panels and the wagon-sized, six-wheeled Sojourner rover each studied Mars for almost three months. The lander took numerous atmospheric measurements while also imaging the Martian surface. The rover explored hundreds of square meters of area around the lander, taking 550 surface photographs and chemically analyzing 16 varied locations to determine their composition and thus help scientists probe their origin.

After the mission, the lander — which carried the names of over 100,000 Planetary Society members on a microchip — was named the Sagan Memorial Station in honor of our co-founder Carl Sagan.

Pathfinder was developed in just three years as the second mission under NASA’s then-fresh Discovery program, which aimed to send highly focused science missions across the solar system on a fast track and low budget. Since Pathfinder, the program has led to more hugely successful mission firsts, from the MESSENGER spacecraft orbiting Mercury to Dawn visiting Vesta and Ceres.

Where did Pathfinder land?

Scientists used Viking orbiter imagery and data to select the rocky Martian plains of Ares Vallis as Pathfinder’s landing site because it offered unique access to a past watery Mars. Thanks to improvements in landing techniques since the Vikings, Pathfinder touched down just 19 kilometers (about 12 miles) southwest of the ideal target point, still well within Ares Vallis and at the intended general location of 19 N, 33 W. This region is near the mouth of an ancient water channel, where a catastrophic flood is thought to have flown through, depositing a wide variety of telltale rocks to study.