A long night, and “so long!” to InSight

Neptune is a planet with plenty of secrets, but JWST is poised to uncover them. A new article from planetary scientist and Planetary Society board vice president Heidi Hammel and postdoctoral student Naomi Rowe-Gurney takes a deep dive into what JWST has learned about Neptune so far, and what’s to come. Pictured: JWST’s view of Neptune (left) alongside an earlier Hubble view of the planet (right). Image credit: NASA et al.

Planetary Radio has taken listeners to some unique places. This week, it’s the USS Portland to visit the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft, which had very recently been scooped up by the Navy ship after its return from lunar orbit. This episode also takes a look back to other highlights, with excerpts of ten of the very best Planetary Radio episodes produced over the last two decades.

There’s good news for NASA in the latest congressional budget. NASA’s budget will grow by $1.3 billion in 2023 to a total of $25.4 billion — less than hoped for by the White House but still 5.6% above the prior year. The main beneficiaries are NASA's human and scientific exploration efforts: Artemis, Mars Sample Return, and Dragonfly all see growth. It also adds $50 million to the asteroid-hunting NEO Surveyor telescope, a top advocacy priority of The Planetary Society, now slated to launch in 2028. Our NASA budget page has the details.