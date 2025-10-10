Unlike many other groups’ congressional visit days, these participants were not sponsored by any organization or benefactor. They paid their own way to come and stay in the nation’s capital city because of a common interest: protecting the future of the U.S. space science program at NASA.

The scientific exploration of the Cosmos, as has been led by the United States, has faced immense uncertainty and fiscal strain over the past eight months. The professional workforce has been demoralized by threats of layoffs and work stoppages. Students have seen internships and funding opportunities revoked. Offices have been closed with little to no warning. And space missions sending back data or preparing to go to the launch pad have been threatened with cancellation.

It is only in recent weeks that the White House Office of Management & Budget (OMB) has begun to retreat from its stance of imposing “extinction-level” cuts to NASA, but many of those same threats remain.

It is under these circumstances that The Planetary Society decided to host an unprecedented second Day of Action as a part of the Save NASA Science campaign we launched earlier this year. The record-setting number of attendees, the support we’ve seen from Congress, and the massive coverage by the media illustrate the strength of this movement.

Timing is everything

When Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier and I proposed the idea of doing a second Day of Action to our leadership, we had no idea that the government would shut down amid the funding fight over healthcare. But we knew that early October was a critical time for the annual budgeting process in Congress.

Typically, this time period is when Congress has abandoned Regular Order (passing all 12 appropriations packages individually) in favor of striking a deal on a single funding package that is a compromise between the House and Senate. In late July, the House and Senate had just introduced their own budget proposals for NASA, functionally keeping the agency fully funded in fiscal year (FY) 2026; a clear rejection of the OMB budget request that zeroed out 41 projects and curtailed funding for research and technology development.