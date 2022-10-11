How JWST will reveal our Solar System beyond Neptune

How JWST will study the Kuiper belt

As JWST continues its mission of exploring the Universe with greater depth and sensitivity than any telescope, it will be able to see Kuiper belt objects in an entirely new light.

“Its raw infrared sensitivity will allow us to get good signals [from Kuiper belt objects] because these are obviously very cold, very distant, and relatively small bodies,” said Lunine.

For planetary scientists, JWST’s greatest strength is its incredible spatial resolution combined with its ability to capture images using infrared spectroscopy. JWST’s cameras will be able to use sunlight reflected by objects in the Kuiper belt to study the absorption and emission lines that show which atoms, molecules, ices, and minerals are giving off light that vibrate in its atmosphere.

Away from Earth’s atmosphere, which blocks infrared light, the JWST Near InfraRed Spectrograph (NIRSpec) integral field unit will reveal these objects’ light from the near-infrared to the beginning of the far infrared.

“JWST covers a broad wavelength range, so we will see where these various molecules that might be on the surface have their primary vibrations,” said Lunine. This way, scientists hope to see materials that they could have never detected using Earth-based telescopes.

“If you make this wonderful beef stew of some kind and mix all the ingredients together it obscures what you started with,” Lunine said. “We want to sort the crumbs on the table from the original ingredients so we can understand where all of this came from and the original distribution of these molecules.”

That “beef stew” is material left over from the formation of the Solar System, Lunine said. “Some of these objects have probably been in the belt since the formation of the giant planets.”

As Uranus and Neptune's orbits became larger and moved outward during formation, they pushed the Kuiper belt out, scattering dwarf planets and smaller bodies both into its doughnut-like field and away from it, throwing some objects closer to the Sun.

Triton, an icy moon of Uranus, is considered a captured object from the Kuiper belt because its orbit is highly inclined with respect to Neptune, and it rotates backward. About 1,700 kilometers (about 1,056 miles) miles in diameter, Triton is geologically active and thought to be an ocean world. Pluto is famous for its former planet status, but Eris is less well known. Upon its discovery in 2005 by astronomer Mike Brown at the California Institute of Technology, scientists initially thought it was larger than Pluto, which was a factor in Pluto’s controversial demotion from its status as the ninth planet of our Solar System to dwarf planet. After all, if Pluto is a planet, then based on its size alone, so is Eris. Aptly named after the Greek goddess of conflict, Eris has since been revealed to be about the same size and density as Pluto.

There are many other bodies in the Kuiper belt — observers have cataloged thousands, but astronomers estimate that there are hundreds of thousands more yet to be discovered.

“As you go down in size you get more and more objects, but there are thousands of KBOs ranging from tens of kilometers upward,” said Lunine. Objects are expelled from the Kuiper belt all the time through close interactions and collisions, as well as interactions with the planets. In fact, the Kuiper belt is eroding, as more and more objects scatter away.