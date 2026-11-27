This makes for a lot of telescopes and a lot of data, says Alarcon. “It's important to get in touch and find a common format or way to share.” This means someone stepping forward to set a measurement standard. It also means building a single place where all the observations can live.

To tackle the first challenge, AsteroiDB will convene an expert panel to determine what standard formats the community should use for brightness measurements. As for the second, AsteroiDB already exists as a pilot program, containing over 11 million measurements of over 400,000 asteroids. This STEP Grant funds its expansion into a service that anyone can contribute to, building out its infrastructure to function with a broader base of users.

“The best thing about the STEP Grant is that it's pushing us to make this public,” said Alarcon.

As part of this rollout, Light Bridges, the organization that operates Teide Observatory in the Canary Islands, will offer observing time across three different research-grade telescopes for observers to take new measurements and test sharing them with AsteroiDB. Both amateur astronomers and professional researchers can apply, and members of The Planetary Society will be notified when this call for proposals is announced.

This STEP Grant funds a team made up of principal investigator Miguel R. Alarcon, director of scientific operations at Light Bridges and affiliated with Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) and the Observatorio Astronómico del Teide in Guimar, Spain, as well as co-investigators

Miquel Serra-Ricart (Light Bridges/IAC) and Javier Licandro (IAC).