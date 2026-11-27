AsteroiDB: An asteroid database for the scientific community
A winner of the 2026 STEP Grants
Written by
Asa Stahl, PhD
Public Outreach Astronomer, The Planetary Society
November 27, 2026
As you read this, someone, somewhere, is likely exploring an asteroid from their home. Around the world, there are hundreds of researchers and amateur astronomers who use relatively small telescopes to study asteroids, making valuable additions to the data gathered by larger, more famous observatories. This informal network of skywatchers helps humanity uncover what asteroids exist in the Solar System and whether any are on a collision course with Earth.
Now, a team of astronomers, led by Miguel R. Alarcon of Light Bridges, hopes to empower these observers to do even more. They are building a public database for a particular kind of asteroid measurement, one that can help tell us what the Solar System was like billions of years ago — and how much danger an asteroid poses to Earth. In 2026, The Planetary Society awarded a $50,080 STEP Grant to Alarcon’s team to turn their database, called AsteroiDB, into a publicly accessible service. This STEP grant was awarded through an open, international competition.
Why AsteroiDB?
AsteroiDB is meant to be a one-stop shop for people all around the world to pool measurements of asteroid brightness, which are a powerful way to explore everything from an asteroid’s chemical makeup to how easy it might be to deflect.
By studying an asteroid’s brightness and how it varies with time and wavelength, scientists can estimate its shape, size, density, rotation rate, and structure. That, in turn, can tell us how much danger an asteroid might pose to Earth. And since asteroids are the leftover building blocks of when planets formed around the Sun, these details can also hint at what the Solar System was like billions of years ago.
There is already an online database (maintained by the Minor Planet Center) that collects measurements of where asteroids are in the sky. Observers all around the world contribute to it, and over time, their data allow scientists to pin down asteroids’ orbits and whether they might be on a collision course with Earth. But there is no standardized, public-facing clearinghouse for observations of asteroid brightness. That is where AsteroiDB comes in.
AsteroiDB: A Community Platform for Asteroid Photometry and Characterization
Principal Investigator: Miguel R. Alarcon, director of scientific operations at Light Bridges and affiliated with Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) and the Observatorio Astronómico del Teide in Guimar, Spain.
Co-Investigators: Miquel Serra-Ricart (Light Bridges/IAC), Javier Licandro (IAC)
“The idea is being able to share all this information in a public way,” said Alarcon, “Not only by email, or by WhatsApp or, ‘Hey, I have this data, do you have more data?’”
As Alarcon explains, this sort of common point of contact would be especially useful for asteroid brightness because of how small Solar System bodies tend to be observed. Often, once an asteroid is discovered, scientists have only a matter of weeks to make follow-up observations that help pin down the details of what the new world is like. So, instead of one powerful telescope (that would only see certain targets at certain times), a distributed network of people all around the world has risen to the occasion.
This makes for a lot of telescopes and a lot of data, says Alarcon. “It's important to get in touch and find a common format or way to share.” This means someone stepping forward to set a measurement standard. It also means building a single place where all the observations can live.
To tackle the first challenge, AsteroiDB will convene an expert panel to determine what standard formats the community should use for brightness measurements. As for the second, AsteroiDB already exists as a pilot program, containing over 11 million measurements of over 400,000 asteroids. This STEP Grant funds its expansion into a service that anyone can contribute to, building out its infrastructure to function with a broader base of users.
“The best thing about the STEP Grant is that it's pushing us to make this public,” said Alarcon.
As part of this rollout, Light Bridges, the organization that operates Teide Observatory in the Canary Islands, will offer observing time across three different research-grade telescopes for observers to take new measurements and test sharing them with AsteroiDB. Both amateur astronomers and professional researchers can apply, and members of The Planetary Society will be notified when this call for proposals is announced.
This STEP Grant funds a team made up of principal investigator Miguel R. Alarcon, director of scientific operations at Light Bridges and affiliated with Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) and the Observatorio Astronómico del Teide in Guimar, Spain, as well as co-investigators
Miquel Serra-Ricart (Light Bridges/IAC) and Javier Licandro (IAC).
Meet the winners of The Planetary Society’s 2026 STEP Grants
The Planetary Society’s 2026 STEP Grant winners are building tools to characterize asteroids and trans-Neptunian objects: a replicable polarimeter, a public photometry database, and an occultation prediction platform scaled for the Rubin era.
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