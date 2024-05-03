Wow! But also, yikes!

The 2024 Day of Action was a great success. On Monday, April 29, nearly 100 Planetary Society members gathered in Washington, D.C., as part of our annual Day of Action. These advocates (pictured) traveled from across the United States to push for more funding and better support for the nation’s pioneering space science program. In addition to the in-person meetings, nearly 100 advocates from 19 states and the District of Columbia sent letters and made calls to their legislators in support of the Day of Action’s key advocacy messages. Image credit: The Planetary Society.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission is almost ready for launch. This week’s Planetary Radio is all about the mission. Follow along on a visit to the clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to see the spacecraft, and hear a chat with Bob Pappalardo, project scientist for Europa Clipper, about the mission's collection of messages to another world.

You know that astronomy and astrology are two completely different things. But in case you ever encounter someone who doesn’t, here’s our explainer on the difference between astronomy and astrology, why their names are so similar, and their diverging paths throughout history. Plus, a good example of why one is a science and the other is not.

We’re going beyond the horizon. Will you join us? As a supporter of The Planetary Society, you know that every success in space exploration results from the community of space enthusiasts, like you, who believe it is important. That's why we're looking for you to help us raise vital funds to expand our core mission and strengthen the Society. Your gift of any amount today is an investment in the future and will help us usher in the next great era of space exploration.