Science on the docket: The 2024 Congressional Day of Action

This year was a little different from previous Days of Action. Recently, Congress passed a budget for Fiscal Year 2024 (funding through Sept. 30, 2024) that cut NASA Science for the first time in a decade. This cut comes after five years of stagnant budgets that have not kept pace with inflation, leading to a $1 billion deficit from the agency’s peak funding year in 2020. In addition, the President’s Budget Request for FY 2025 (starting Oct. 1, 2024) includes a slight increase, but is insufficient to allow the agency to make significant progress on its ambitious space program. The requested budget also proposes the delay and cancellation of various space science missions that are part of the roadmap laid out by the Decadal Surveys.

But this situation didn’t dampen spirits; in fact, it energized this year’s space advocates to new levels. And the timing couldn’t have been better. Last week, a bipartisan group of legislators, led by Representative Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland) and Planetary Science Caucus Co-Chairs Judy Chu (D-California) and Don Bacon (R-Nebraska), began circulating a letter requesting a funding level of $9 billion for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, in line with the advocacy goals of The Planetary Society.

The Space Policy & Advocacy team sprung into action to update the strategy for the Day of Action to advocate for the letter. In addition to the in-person meetings, an online action was created to enable advocates from around the country to encourage their legislators to sign onto this historic letter. In response, 675 advocates from 49 states and the District of Columbia took action to send letters to their legislators in support of the Day of Action. We are happy to report that the letter was signed by 44 Members of Congress, 10% of the House of Representatives. Signers represent 16 states from across the country, from Maryland to California, New Hampshire to Arizona, and everywhere in between. The full text of the letter is available here, and the list of signatories is shown at the end of this article.

