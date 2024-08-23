Wow! Boom! Ultra cool!

NASA’s “ultra-cool” quantum sensor could teach us a lot about the Cosmos. Astronauts on the International Space Station recently demonstrated the use of a quantum tool called an atom interferometer in the Cold Atom Lab (pictured) to precisely measure gravity, magnetic fields, and other forces. Using this type of tool in microgravity has the potential to increase its precision, potentially to measure things like the density of different materials within planets and moons. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

When building a lunar habitat, try using lunar materials. A recent experiment aboard the ISS ​​tested using a lunar regolith simulant to make cement in microgravity. The experiment is part of the preparation for eventual habitat construction on the Moon as part of the Artemis program.

Researchers think they have found the origin of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs. The Chicxulub impactor that collided with Earth 66 million years ago and caused a mass extinction event appears to be a carbonaceous chondrite, a rare and ancient type of meteorite that formed beyond the orbit of Jupiter. This finding comes from measuring metals found in geological layers around the world where debris from the impact fell.

Senegal has become a spacefaring nation. In a partnership with the University Space Centre of Montpellier in France, Senegal launched an earth observation nanosatellite on Aug. 16 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite will collect and transmit environmental monitoring data to various measuring stations across the country.