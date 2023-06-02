Would you like some salty water with your space salad?

JWST has spotted a huge plume jetting from Saturn’s moon Enceladus. The space telescope imaged a plume of water vapor spanning more than 9,600 kilometers (around 6,000 miles) and spewing through the moon’s icy crust at about 300 liters (80 gallons) per second. Pictured: A Cassini image of Enceladus overlaid on JWST’s image of the plume, showing how the entire plume is about 40 times larger than the moon itself. Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI, G. Villanueva (NASA Goddard)/A. Pagan (STScI).

China is aiming to land taikonauts on the Moon before 2030. Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, announced this week that the agency is developing a new human-rated launch vehicle, crew spacecraft, lunar lander, a moon suit, and other equipment as well as a new launch site.

Spain has joined the Artemis Accords. This makes Spain the 25th signatory to the international agreements set forth by NASA to establish best practices and norms for exploring the Moon and cislunar space.