Would you care for a sample?

China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft collected Moon samples for return to Earth. The spacecraft is back in lunar orbit after blasting off from the surface on 3 December. The samples, which are expected to land in inner Mongolia around 15 December, will help scientists understand what was happening late in the Moon’s history and how Earth and the solar system evolved. Learn more about Chang’e-5 and watch a beautiful video of the spacecraft’s landing on the Moon. Pictured: Chang’e-5’s view of the lunar surface. Image credit: CNSA / CLEP.

The samples of asteroid Ryugu collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft will land in Australia Saturday. The spacecraft launched in 2014, arrived at Ryugu in 2018, and collected two samples in 2019. The samples will teach us more about the origin and evolution of our solar system, and help efforts to defend Earth from potential asteroid impacts. Hayabusa2 will next begin a long trip to visit two more asteroids during the next 10 years. Learn more about the mission.

The Arecibo Observatory radio telescope has collapsed. The telescope’s 900-ton instrument platform pulled loose from its support towers and plunged through the dish. You can see a video of the collapse on the National Science Foundation (NSF) website. The NSF had already decided to decommission the iconic telescope after two support cables failed and engineers declared it unsafe for repairs.

A cargo-carrying SpaceX Dragon vehicle blasts off for the International Space Station tomorrow. The uncrewed Dragon will dock autonomously on 6 December. Among its contents: a small airlock to transfer equipment and science experiments between the station and the vacuum of space. Learn more about the International Space Station and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.