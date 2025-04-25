When we seek, we find

An exoplanet has been found orbiting two brown dwarfs at a perpendicular angle. Researchers using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope have found the first evidence of a planet with a polar orbit around a pair of brown dwarfs (objects smaller than stars but larger than planets). Pictured: An illustration of the exoplanet’s perpendicular orbit around two brown dwarfs. Image credit: ESO / L. Calçada.

Curiosity may have found Mars’ missing carbonate. If Mars once had a thick, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere and liquid surface water, like scientists think, signs of it should show up in Martian rocks as carbonate. The amounts predicted haven’t been found, but NASA’s Curiosity rover recently found evidence of the iron carbonate mineral siderite, potentially meaning carbonate may be hiding in other minerals as well.

Astronomers have found a disintegrating exoplanet with a comet-like tail. The planet orbits a star about 140 light years away at a distance 20 times closer than Mercury’s distance from the Sun. The data from NASA’s TESS telescope suggests that the planet has a tail of debris that stretches nearly half the length of its orbit, perhaps caused by magma boiling off its surface due to its proximity to the star.

The African Space Agency is now operational in Cairo, Egypt. This new international space agency, which has been in development since 2016, coordinates and implements space activities across several African nations and ensures access to space data and services across the continent. The agency’s permanent headquarters were officially inaugurated on April 20.