Visions of Venus

Could there be life in the oceans of Enceladus? A space highlight of 2023 was the detection of phosphorus in the oceans of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. Phosphorus is a key ingredient for life on Earth, and this discovery marks the first time it has been found in an ocean off of Earth. Chris Glein, a lead scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, joins this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss the discovery and its implications for the search for life. Pictured: Enceladus imaged by the Cassini spacecraft in 2016. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Justin Cowart.

