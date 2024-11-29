Twister, but make it magnetic

This is the first close-up picture of a star outside our galaxy. Astronomers at the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer recently captured this image of the star WOH G64, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud over 160,000 light-years away. The star is in the process of dying, ejecting dust and gas before becoming a supernova. Image credit: ESO/K. Ohnaka et al.

Earth’s temporary “minimoon” has left our orbit. The asteroid 2024 PT5 was pulled into orbit by Earth’s gravity in September, sticking around as a temporary satellite for only two months before succumbing to the Sun’s stronger gravitational pull this week.

Dragonfly will launch to Titan on a Falcon Heavy rocket. NASA announced this week that it has awarded SpaceX the launch contract for the Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Dragonfly is on track to launch in July 2028.

Life found a way to get into a Ryugu sample. Despite stringent measures to avoid contamination, the piece of the asteroid Ryugu returned to Earth by JAXA’s Hayabusa-2 mission is now home to terrestrial microorganisms. Although this isn’t what researchers wanted to happen, it does provide interesting evidence of the adaptability of microbial Earthlings, using extraterrestrial organic material as a source of metabolic energy.