Space superlatives

Exo! Exo! Read all about ‘em! The latest issue of The Planetary Report is all about exoplanets, the diverse and intriguing worlds that orbit other stars. Read about the latest in the search for Earth-like worlds, meet some superlative-worthy exoplanets, see member-created exoplanet artwork, and much more. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the exoplanet Wasp J1407b with its magnificent set of rings. Image credit: NASA / Ron Miller.

Calling all designers! What’s your vision for our magazine? The Planetary Report has been an integral part of The Planetary Society since our very earliest days, and it’s due for a makeover. We’ve opened up a public call for designers to reimagine the look and feel of our quarterly member magazine. If this is you, we want to hear from you! This call is open to qualified individuals and organizations from anywhere in the world. Learn more.

Want to name a quasi-moon? RadioLab's Latif Nasser returns to this week’s Planetary Radio with a new public naming contest for a quasi-moon of Earth. You can submit your name idea right now for consideration. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges in October, and the public will vote for their favorite of the 10 finalists. Plus, learn more about how to observe the upcoming nova in Corona Borealis.

DART proved that asteroids can be redirected. What else did we learn? In September 2022, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft intentionally smashed into the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos. The test was soon declared successful, having altered the moonlet’s trajectory around its host asteroid Didymos. Since then, we’ve learned even more from the data. Find out what DART has taught us, and what’s next for Dimorphos and Didymos.