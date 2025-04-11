The Downlink • Apr 11, 2025
Small but mighty
Space Snapshot
This image, captured by astrophotographer Dan Bartlett, shows the recently discovered comet SWAN25F above June Lake, California. Learn more about the comet and how you might spot it. Image credit: Dan Bartlett.
Fact Worth Sharing
Comets are simultaneously tiny and huge. The body (or nucleus) of the average comet is only a few kilometers or miles across or smaller, but comet ion tails can extend to over 100 million kilometers (62 million miles) — sometimes even stretching farther than the distance between Earth and the Sun.
Mission Briefings
Perseverance spotted Martian dust devil dynamics. In January 2025, the NASA Mars rover captured a sequence of images in which a small tornado (also called a dust devil) is swept into a larger one. Other dust devils can be seen in the background. Above is a frame from the full video. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI.
Asteroid 2024 YR4 won’t hit Earth, but it could still strike the Moon. Recent observations of the asteroid, which made news earlier this year for its slim (now zero) chance of impacting Earth, suggest that it has a 3.8% chance of hitting the Moon. This is the highest odds ever recorded for a potential lunar impact by a natural body.
NASA Administrator nominee Jared Isaacman had his confirmation hearing. President Trump’s pick to run the agency answered questions from U.S. Senators on Wednesday. Among other things, he spoke about his commitment to continuing the Artemis lunar landing program.
From The Planetary Society
Why is Mars red? New research suggests that Mars’ iconic red dust may come from a mineral called ferrihydrite that forms in the presence of water. Planetary scientist Adomas Valantinas, PhD, joins this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss his team’s discovery and how it could reshape what we know about Mars’ climate history and its potential for past habitability. Planetary Society Chief Scientist Bruce Betts, PhD, also joins the show to discuss the hematite-rich “blueberries” (pictured) that also tell a compelling story about water on Mars. Pictured: A photo of Martian “blueberries” from the Opportunity rover. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.
How does the space sector use data? Jack Kuhr, head of research at Payload Space, joins this month’s Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to discuss how business, budgeting, and performance data — not spacecraft science — influence space policy.
Advocacy action alert
The Co-Chairs of the Congressional Planetary Science Caucus have begun circulating a bipartisan letter advocating for a $9 billion budget for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Fiscal Year 2026, starting in October of this year.
This funding would reverse years of shrinking budgets and promote the economic, geopolitical, and scientific importance of NASA's pioneering science programs. Notably, this letter has been endorsed by The Planetary Society, American Astronomical Society, American Geophysical Union, Universities Space Research Association, Association of American Universities, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, and the American Physical Society.
If you live in the United States, you can help by asking your representative to join the effort here.
What's Up
Before dawn, look for yellowish Saturn very low to the eastern horizon, with super bright Venus a bit higher up. In the evening, you’ll see very bright Jupiter high in the west, with reddish Mars higher up. Learn more in our guide to April’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
Jupiter’s moons may seem tiny compared to the mighty planet, but they were a big source of inspiration for Planetary Society member Brian Major, who created the artwork above after witnessing Jupiter and four of its moons through a backyard telescope. “The awe-inspiring experience of viewing the gas giant and its satellites under the clear Northwest summer night skies is abstractly captured in these pieces,” says Brian, speaking about this piece and its companion. “The paintings evoke a sense of wonder and admiration for the celestial beauty of our Solar System.” Image credit: Brian Major.
