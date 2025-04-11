Small but mighty

Perseverance spotted Martian dust devil dynamics. In January 2025, the NASA Mars rover captured a sequence of images in which a small tornado (also called a dust devil) is swept into a larger one. Other dust devils can be seen in the background. Above is a frame from the full video. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 won’t hit Earth, but it could still strike the Moon. Recent observations of the asteroid, which made news earlier this year for its slim (now zero) chance of impacting Earth, suggest that it has a 3.8% chance of hitting the Moon. This is the highest odds ever recorded for a potential lunar impact by a natural body.

NASA Administrator nominee Jared Isaacman had his confirmation hearing. President Trump’s pick to run the agency answered questions from U.S. Senators on Wednesday. Among other things, he spoke about his commitment to continuing the Artemis lunar landing program.