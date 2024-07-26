Serendipity, a super-Jupiter, and saving VIPER

JWST is proving its exoplanet imaging skills. A team working with the space telescope recently released images of a nearby “super-Jupiter” exoplanet (pictured), also the coldest and oldest exoplanet ever imaged. The planet Epsilon Indi Ab is similar in temperature to Jupiter and Saturn, providing a rare opportunity for astronomers to study the atmospheric composition of an exoplanet similar to those found in our Solar System. Image credit: NASA / ESA / CSA / STScI / Elisabeth Matthews (MPIA).

NASA has provided more details about how it will deorbit the ISS. The previous plan had been to use three Russian Progress cargo spacecraft to guide the International Space Station into the Pacific Ocean at the end of its lifetime, but NASA now says the ISS partners have concluded that this won’t work. Instead, they are planning on using a new deorbit vehicle based on SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon, but much more powerful.

ESA is targeting 2031 for the first launch of its Argonaut lunar lander. The versatile landing system is being designed to deliver scientific instruments, rovers, cargo to support human exploration of the Moon, or other payloads. The first Argonaut mission will launch in 2031 on an Ariane 6 rocket.

Analysis of Apollo lunar samples has shed light on the Moon’s early history. Researchers studying samples of the Moon brought back by Apollo astronauts have precisely dated the global magma ocean that once covered the lunar surface, which they say lasted 4 million years 4.33 billion years ago. This may provide new insights into how the Moon formed from a giant planetary impact.