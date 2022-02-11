Olympic-worthy world(s) records

Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system, and it shows. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe recently confirmed that this photo it took of Venus during a 2020 flyby is the first visible light image ever to show the planet’s surface through its clouds. Even on the nightside, Venus is so hot that its rocky surface visibly glows, like a piece of iron pulled from a forge. This glow helps distinctive features like continental regions, plains, and plateaus show through the planet’s thick cloud cover. Learn more.

Astronomers have found an asteroid that may break the record for most moons. Like many asteroids in the solar system, asteroid 130 Elektra has two moons — one spotted in 2003 and the other in 2014. But recent observation using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile shows 130 Elektra may actually have a third, making it the first asteroid found with three moons.