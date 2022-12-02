Much has passed in decades past

Two new minerals were discovered in a meteorite. A team of researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada analyzed the mineral content of the El Ali meteorite, a 15-ton meteorite found in Somalia in 2020, and found at least two new minerals never before seen in nature. The minerals, which have been named elaliite and elkinstantonite, had previously only been synthesized in labs. Pictured: A slice of the meteorite. Image credit: University of Alberta.

NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft broke Apollo 13’s record. The uncrewed capsule has now traveled farther from Earth than any human-rated spacecraft, exceeding Apollo 13’s previous record by about 32,000 kilometers (20,000 miles). Orion is now on its way back to Earth, where it is expected to splash down on Dec. 11.

ESA has revived its ExoMars mission, pending NASA support. The mission to deliver a rover to the surface of Mars was stalled just months before its planned Sept. 2022 launch when the European Space Agency ended its cooperation with Russia in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ESA states have now committed to replacing the Russian contributions, but some contributions from NASA are also required that have not yet been confirmed.