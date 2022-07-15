Love at first sights

JWST is in many ways “the new Hubble.” But while JWST is sometimes called Hubble’s replacement, NASA thinks of it as a successor. We explain the difference between the two telescopes, and what you can expect to learn from JWST’s observations within and beyond our Solar System. Pictured: JWST’s view of the Carina Nebula, which was also imaged by Hubble. Image credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI.

JWST is bringing us into a new era of planetary science and exploration. By peering at planets around other stars as well as worlds in our own Solar System, this powerful instrument will give humanity new insights into the Cosmos we inhabit. Astrophysicist Tom Greene of the NASA Ames Research Center joins this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the exoplanet research he’ll be doing with JWST in an episode celebrating the release of the telescope’s first images.

Ceres has recently been promoted to one of the most intriguing classifications of all — an ocean world. The dwarf planet is thought to have liquid water beneath its crust, making it the nearest ocean world to the Earth. Read about the Ceres sample return mission now being recommended as a priority for NASA’s New Frontiers program.