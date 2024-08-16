Life in other worlds

NEOWISE’s mission is over. NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission turned its transmitter off for the last time last week, concluding the planetary defense mission’s decade-plus search for potentially dangerous asteroids and comets. NASA ended the mission because NEOWISE will soon drop too low in its orbit around Earth to provide usable science data, and doesn’t have an onboard propulsion system to prevent that. Pictured: This final image captured by NASA’s NEOWISE shows part of the Fornax constellation in the Southern Hemisphere. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/IPAC/UCLA.

The Milky Way may be older than we thought. Using machine learning to analyze data from ESA’s Gaia mission, researchers have found ancient stars in the Milky Way’s thin disk, the area where most stars, including our Sun, orbit. These ancient stars likely formed less than 1 billion years after the Big Bang, 4-5 billion years earlier than our galaxy was thought to have existed.