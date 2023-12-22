Laser pointer + cat = science

Dragonfly is soaring into its design phase. NASA's mission to send a flying spacecraft to Saturn's moon Titan has been authorized to proceed with work on final mission design and fabrication. This week on Planetary Radio, we get an update on the mission's progress and what to expect in the coming years. Pictured: An artist’s concept of Dragonfly in flight. Image credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben.

Water is a big part of what makes Earth special. Without it, life on this planet wouldn’t be possible. But where did this water come from? The answer to this question can help us understand the origins of life on Earth, and teach us what to expect about water on other worlds, including exoplanets.

China’s plans for outer Solar System exploration are growing. A Callisto impactor, a Uranus flyby, and a dedicated ice giant orbiter could be on the country’s planetary exploration horizon. Learn more about the missions China is exploring, and what we might discover thanks to these ambitious plans.

