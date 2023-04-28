Have a nice flight!

Ingenuity continues to fly above Mars and snap amazing pics of Perseverance. During its 51st flight, the experimental drone spacecraft captured this view from about 12 meters (40 feet) up. The Perseverance rover nearly blends into the red rocks at the rim of Belva Crater, in the upper left of the image. Ingenuity’s shadow can be seen in the foreground against a hill that the science team will soon be directing Perseverance to study. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

The Japanese ispace lunar lander is presumed to have crashed. The HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lander, which was developed by the private company ispace, attempted a landing on the lunar surface on April 25, which ended with a loss of communication from the lander. ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada said that the mission still yielded a lot of valuable information that will help future lunar missions succeed.

China has announced new plans for two of its space science programs. The China National Space Administration announced this week that its Tianwen-3 Mars sample return mission, scheduled to launch around 2030, will likely use a small helicopter like NASA’s Ingenuity to collect samples near the accompanying lander. The agency also announced its plans to build and launch an array of telescopes in deep space to search for habitable planets orbiting other stars.