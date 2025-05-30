Growing and shrinking

The list of dwarf planets might be about to grow. A newly discovered trans-Neptunian object may be large enough to qualify as a dwarf planet. The object is one of the most distant visible objects in our Solar System and is found in what was once thought to be an empty section of space beyond Neptune in the Kuiper Belt. Pictured: A composite image of the five known dwarf planets plus the newly discovered object 2017 OF201. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Sihao Cheng et al.

Budget issues may force NASA to reduce ISS crew and research. The huge cuts to NASA’s budget proposed for fiscal year 2026 would likely mean that NASA has to reduce the size of the crew aboard the International Space Station, as well as the scope of research activities.

JPL is calling its remote employees back to the lab. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently announced the termination of its telework policy, requiring over 5,500 remote or hybrid employees to return to on-site work. According to an email sent to the entire JPL workforce, those who choose not to return — or are unable to — will be considered to have resigned.