Explorers beware, you’re in for a scare!

In a stunning first, astronomers might have just spotted a planet in another galaxy. A new study says the possible planet is situated in an X-ray binary system about 28 million light-years from Earth in the Whirlpool Galaxy. This potential planet, which could be roughly the size of Saturn, is in the terrifying position of orbiting a black hole or neutron star, which in turn orbits and feeds off another star. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the binary system. The black hole is seen pulling material from the blueish star it orbits. Image credit: NASA/CXC/M.Weiss.

Blue Origin wants to build its own space station. The aerospace company has announced its intention to create a commercial space station called Orbital Reef, which would be active by the time the International Space Station is decommissioned sometime before 2030. Blue Origin is working with Sierra Space, along with Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering and Arizona State University to develop the plans.

SpaceX is gearing up for a Halloween weekend launch. After some delay, four astronauts will be ferried up to the International Space Station in a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule on Saturday, Oct. 30. The team will stay on board the ISS for about six months, performing various scientific experiments. NASA says it’ll have some “surprises” in store for the crew given the Halloween Eve launch, so hopefully it’s treats rather than tricks.