Ending a year, looking to the future

NASA's Perseverance rover recently captured this image of its first sample deposit. The titanium tube contains a chalk-size core of igneous rock collected from the Martian surface. The sample tube will be one of several considered for a journey to Earth as part of the joint ESA-NASA Mars Sample Return campaign. Image credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS.

