Do look up!

Comet Leonard isn’t on a collision course with Earth, but what if it were? A new movie explores what society would do if faced with this kind of existential threat. “Don’t Look Up” tells the story of a giant comet speeding toward Earth, the scientists who want to divert it, and the world leaders who don’t want to deal with it. Director Adam McKay and planetary defense expert (and the film’s science consultant) Amy Mainzer join this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the science behind the film, and much more. Pictured: the scientists played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio consider a comet approaching Earth in this still from the film. Image credit: Netflix.

The newest issue of The Planetary Report is here! The December 2021 issue takes a look back on the year in pictures, and reflects on how space images help people connect with our extraordinary cosmos. Our quarterly magazine is mailed to members, but everyone can read it online for free.

What does the future of astrophysics have in store for us? A once-per-decade report from the National Academy of Sciences was recently released, detailing the priorities agreed upon by the U.S. astrophysics community. This decadal survey identifies the most pressing scientific questions, and what we need to do to answer them. Heidi Hammel, astronomer and Vice President of The Planetary Society, joins the latest Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to discuss the new results and what it means for the future of astronomy.