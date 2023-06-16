Day and night, it’s all about starlight

With more powerful tools, we’re peering deeper into the Universe’s past. Justin Spilker and his colleagues at Texas A&M University used JWST to find the oldest and most distant organic molecules in the known Universe, in a galaxy called SPT0418-47 (pictured). Spilker joins this week’s Planetary Radio to talk about the discovery and what it means for our understanding of star formation in the early Universe. Image credit: J. Spilker / S. Doyle, NASA, ESA, CSA.

The newest Planetary Report is here! The latest issue of our quarterly member magazine focuses on the OSIRIS-REx mission, which will be returning samples of the asteroid Bennu to Earth in September. We explore why this mission matters, what we hope to learn from the samples it returns, and how it all fits into humanity’s efforts to know our place in space. Members get a physical copy of the magazine, but everyone can read it online for free.

Near-Earth objects like Bennu are worth studying — and defending ourselves from. That’s why The Planetary Society runs the Shoemaker NEO grant program, which funds asteroid hunters around the world who help find, track, and characterize potentially hazardous near-Earth objects. Help keep this program going by making a gift today.