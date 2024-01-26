Colorful faults and false colors

The OSIRIS-REx sample container has been opened. After struggling with two stubborn fasteners, the astromaterials curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center has finished opening the OSIRIS-REx sampler head. Scientists now have access to all of the material that the spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu, including dust and rocks of up to about one centimeter (0.4 inches) in size. Pictured: The OSIRIS-REx sample head with the lid removed, showing the asteroid sample inside. Image credit: NASA / Erika Blumenfeld & Joseph Aebersold.

SLIM successfully landed, but faced some problems. On Jan. 19, JAXA’s SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) spacecraft successfully landed on target, and deployed its two rovers. However, the probe landed on its nose, 90 degrees from its intended orientation. This prevented the spacecraft from generating solar power, and SLIM had to be powered down within just a few hours. Still, JAXA considers the Moon mission to have met its goals overall and is hopeful that the lander’s power can be restored.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has ended its mission. The agency announced this week that imagery from the spacecraft’s Jan. 18 flight shows that one or more of its rotor blades sustained damage during landing, rendering it unable to fly again. Ingenuity was the first aircraft on another world and was only meant to perform up to five experimental test flights over 30 days, but ended up performing 72 flights over almost three years.

Arno Penzias, who discovered the cosmic microwave background radiation, has died. The American physicist and radio astronomer shared the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1978 with his colleague Robert Wilson for together discovering the evidence of the Big Bang. He died on Jan. 22 at the age of 90.